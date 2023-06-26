18 holes of medal play with prizes at stake for best gross and net handicap performances proved challenging for players in both categories as the recent glorious spell of warm weather meant that it was not easy to stay on the courses tight tree-lined fairways. Getting the better of the gross 72 standing proved beyond the top players with Liam Williams who plays off +1 from the local Burghill Valley GC finishing at the top of the final score-sheet with a gross 73. Liam, who used to play at the Ross Club was miles ahead of his nearest challengers who were Jon Holyfield and Jonathan Ryan both from Green Meadow GC and home players Jason Bolton who all carded gross 77 score-cards followed by Ross Jenkins with a gross 78.