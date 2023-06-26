The annual Ross Golf Club Men’s Singles Open was first introduced at the Gorsley based Club in 2009 when 76 entrants took part and just 50% were visitors. Such is the popularity of the course’s ‘hidden-gem’ reputation that a record 129 played in the 2023 event with just 9 members from the home Club.
18 holes of medal play with prizes at stake for best gross and net handicap performances proved challenging for players in both categories as the recent glorious spell of warm weather meant that it was not easy to stay on the courses tight tree-lined fairways. Getting the better of the gross 72 standing proved beyond the top players with Liam Williams who plays off +1 from the local Burghill Valley GC finishing at the top of the final score-sheet with a gross 73. Liam, who used to play at the Ross Club was miles ahead of his nearest challengers who were Jon Holyfield and Jonathan Ryan both from Green Meadow GC and home players Jason Bolton who all carded gross 77 score-cards followed by Ross Jenkins with a gross 78.
While the No 1 in the net handicap division was a home player, Phil Andrews only joined the Ross Club a few months ago, so his gross 85, net 70 score represented a major achievement and follows his recent success in being runner-up in the Ross Seniors 2nd round Layton Cup in which 134 players took part. To his credit, Phil was quick to pay tribute to the coaching received from Zach Galliford, Welsh Amateur Champion in 2016, who is part of the Ross Club’s highly-valued Tim Hall School of Golf PGA coaching team which also includes James Dobbs and Jay Decloedt. Phil told our reporter ‘Without Zach’s input in getting me off the tee and striking the ball better, I would not be playing the golf recently enjoyed’.
Chris Lee of the Gloucester Golf Club and Ross member Shaun Sturge both matched Phil’s net 70 score and were prize-winners but missed out on the top spot through count-back. The 4th position was taken by Gary Kilminster from Hagley GC.