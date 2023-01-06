NEWENT triumphed over their first-time visitors to the Rec with a resilient performance in a game strongly influenced by the weather, writes Simon Barker.
With the wind at their backs, Frome dominated territory and possession for much of the first half.
So it was against the run of play when Newent took the lead with a strong contender for try of the season.
From a scrum in the home 22, No 8 Ben Vincent broke down the blindside and fed right wing Fin Mellis who made good ground before finding support inside and swift handling via loose forwards and backs ended with outside centre Will Hartland touching down. Tom Webb’s conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
At the end of its first quarter, Frome’s pressure finally told when they equalised from a tap penalty.
Mellis was yellow carded for not retreating and was soon joined by Jack Devries.
The remaining 13 did very well to prevent the visitors from adding to their score, as the Frome pack picked and drove over the line but were held up.
Late in the half, a converted try put the visitors ahead 5-12.
A Webb penalty from 30m was wide but the deficit was reduced moments later when Frome were penalised after a drop out was run back by Ben Vincent and Will Hartland.
With Newent having the edge in the scrum when Frome were penalised near their posts, home captain Fred Nottingham opted for the set piece instead of the easy three points.
Vincent picked up from the base and stretched over for the try with Webb adding the extras for 15-12.
A superb 50:22 kick from Tom Webb gave Newent their next attacking opportunity.
After the initial drive from the line-out the ball was spun wide. Nathan Brooks nearly squeezed in at the left-hand corner before Frome were penalised at the resultant ruck.
Again Fred Nottingham opted for the scrum, which Frome collapsed as the home pack nudged forward.
With a piece of quick thinking, Tom Webb tapped the penalty and touched down before the defence could organise.
He added a fine conversion for good measure and Newent were more than a score ahead at 22-12.
Shortly afterwards the heavens opened and the final quarter was played in conditions which became increasingly difficult, especially for the visitors who were playing into the wind and rain.
To their credit they never stopped trying to get something from the game and created a good attacking platform with a clever grubber kick which Jake Ivell did very well to get to first before sliding into touch close to his try line.
Frome secured their lineout and drove towards the line, with backs joining the maul, but the Newent pack managed not only to halt their progress but also to turnover the ball, allowing scrum half Josh Preston to clear to touch downfield.
Soon after referee James Brown responded to the prayers of players and spectators alike to blow for the end of the match.