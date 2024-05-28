IF you feel the need for speed, then why not get along to Sparrington Farm, Pencombe, this Sunday (June 2) for the exciting Ledbury Leader Motorcycle Grasstrack event, writes Mike Wood.
Once there. you will find some great motorcycle racing hosted by the Ledbury MCC.
The full programme of events will include hot action for riders young and old and from many parts of the UK, competing on both solo and sidecar machinery.
With practice at 10am and the first race away at 11.30am, the entertainment should run right through until around 5pm.
Taking to the track will be solo classes covering 250cc, 350cc, 500cc, GT140, Upright and Pre75 bikes.
For the sidecars it’s Old and New and 1,000cc Right-Hand outfits.
Indeed those 1,000cc beasts are alone a thrill well worth experiencing, with their rapid acceleration and breathtaking overtaking moves, jostling side by side as they enter the corners just centimetres apart!
Admission for the event is £12 adults, £10 concessions with U16s free.
Hot and cold food is also available on site, and it’s going to be an absolute cracker.
For more details, see Ledbury MCC's Facebook page.