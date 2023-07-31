JON Roberts cracked 79 to help propel Monmouth Cricket Club’s 2nd XI to a six-wicket win at home to Blackwood 3rds.
The rain finally relented enough for a full programme of matches on Saturday, and the South East Wales division 12E hosts, sponsored by Burkert Fluid Systems UK Limited, had six overs to spare after chasing down the target of 148 all out in 39 overs.
Sam Brennan took 2-12 off his six overs as the hosts put a tight rein on the visiting batters, while Nick Robinson’s two victims fell for just five runs off four overs.
Sam Brennan also enjoyed a wicket brace, taking 2-19 off four overs, matched by Jon Roberts with 2-22 off eight.
Kit Skailes was the other wicket taker, while Keiran Shaw, Will Wilton and Nick Robinson also kept the pressure on to restrict the target, helped by Jon Despontin with two catches and Roberts one.
Fourth man Roberts then starred with the bat, cracking 79 off 71 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, supported by the dogged batting of captain Neil Saunders with 19 and Andrew Dobson with 13, as the hosts reached 149-4 in the 34th over.
Victory keeps the team in the running for a second place finish.
The 1st XI had a disappointing day at the seaside though, as they lost out by nine wickets to Penarth in SEW 7.
Monmouth’s third batsman Henry Sullivan posted 35, backed by skipper Gareth Jones with 27 and opener David Teague with 17.
But Will Hickmott with 13 was the only other to reach double figures as the visitors were all out for 125 in the 38th over.
In reply, Penarth eased to 126-1 in 27.5 overs to claim a comfortable victory, Peter Keay with the only wicket.
The 3rd XI also lost away to Ponthir 3rds in SEW 13E, falling short by 160 runs despite an impressive 78 off 52 balls from sixth man Theo Minnie, equalling his highest-ever total, and including 12 fours and two sixes.
The hosts set a huge 318-9 off their 40 overs, as Monmouth’s bowling attack could not stop Ponthir’s sixth man Solomon William Wadley from scoring a whirlwind 125 not out off just 56 balls, including 11 sixes and eight fours.
Vipin Vikraman Sarhy made a promising club debut taking his first wicket, while Sam Uttley took three wickets, Minnie and Craig Cook two apiece, the latter also clutching two boundary catches, and Tom Russell one.
In reply, Ben McCluskey also chipped in with 21 and Cook 12, but four batsmen failed to score as Monmouth were all out for 158 in the 31st over.
The juniors, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, had two games earlier in the week, with the U13s falling in seven overs to Newport despite notching 92.
The U11s also suffered a defeat to Usk, despite Eloise Hurd’s three-wicket haul in a single over.
If you or your child are interested in playing cricket in a fun and supportive environment, contact the club at [email protected].
On Saturday (August 5), the 1st XI host Bay Dragons 1st XI, while the 2nds are away to Newport-based Friends Union 1sts and the 3rds host Pontymister & Crosskeys 3rds, matches starting at 12.30pm.