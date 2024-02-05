Counties 3 Tribute Glos North
Ross RFC 12 –29 Bredon Star
After a long layoff, Ross 1st XV entertained Bredon Star who are third in the league, so the hosts knew they were in for a tough encounter, reports IAN PHILLIPS.
The first score came from Bredon mid-way through the first half when they scored in the corner, but Ross responded immediately with captain Thai Hayward replicating with a touch down at the corner flag.
The rest of the half was largely based in the centre of the park with defences holding firm, until Bredon’s centre found a gap to race in under the sticks, which was converted.
Just before the interval, Ross got themselves level through centre Max Roberts who was on hand to finish off some slick passing from the half backs of Sam Griffiths and James Hughes. Thai Hayward converted for 12-12 at the break.
The second half belonged to Bredon, but it wasn’t for the lack of effort from Ross. The veteran front row of Dave Mince, Anthony Clements and Wayne Williams got to grips with the scrimmaging and Hayward and flanker Chris Thomas constantly got over the gain line.
Ross lost Clements and then Mince to yellow cards and Bredon took advantage of the extra number on each occasion to score.
They could have had more but for some last ditch tackling from Luke Ward, Chris Thomas and winger Kieran Clements, with Thomas taking the Ross man of the match award.
The hosts took the opportunity to unveil their newly refurbished clubhouse, including a new toilet block.
They thanked Ross Town Council for their grant for the Building Regulations, and Herefordshire Council for their award from a Section 106 planning agreement.
Elsewhere, Newent beat hosts Malvern 43-5 in a seven-try display, with Berkswell and Balsall up next at home a week on Saturday (Feb 17). Ross are scheduled to play at Tewkesbury the same day, followed by Minchinhampton at home on Saturday, February 24.