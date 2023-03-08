ROSS RFC secured a morale boosting 22-12 home win over Counties Two Tribute Gloucestershire North basement side Cheltenham Saracens on Saturday.
They next travel to face Cirencester this Saturday (March 11) followed by a last home game of the season against Gloucester Spartans the following Saturday (March 18) before a final trip to Old Richians on Saturday, March 25.
Meanwhile, Newent Phoenix travelled to Painswick in Counties 4 Tribute GN and lost out 45-12.
The 1st XV were not in action at the weekend and travel to face Bristol outfit Gordano on Saturday, followed by a final league match away to Thornbury on Saturday, March 18.
The Phoenix travel to face Cinderford 3rds this Saturday.