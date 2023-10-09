ROSS Juniors’ men marched into the next round of the Herefordshire Junior Cup with a 5-3 home win over Holme Lacey 2nds on Saturday.
A Ben Scotford brace and goals from Kieran Young, Finn Morris and Brad Preece put them in the hat for the next round.
The team have also enjoyed three wins out of four this season in the North Gloucestershire One League after gaining two promotions in the last two seasons.
And they are now looking for a sponsor for training tops and would love to hear from any businesses who can help.
The logo will appear on the back of the tops, on all of the club’s social media channels and sponsors are invited officially present the tops to the team.
A club spokesperson said: “With games being played across Herefordshire and Gloucestershire, this is a great opportunity for exposure for businesses.
“A lot of the players have been with the club for many years as junior players, progressing all the way through to senior football with the club.”
Elsewhere, Newent Town went out of the Marsh Challenge Cup in the first round, losing 4-1 at home to Shortwood United after going a goal in front.
Eighteen minutes in and the Daffs took the lead, Matti Klich driving at the centre back and forcing a great save from the keeper before the ball fell kindly to be slotted home.
It was 1-0 at the break, but the game was turned on its head with four Shortwood goals in 13 minutes after the restart, the first on 47 minutes a free-kick that deceived everyone as it bounced in the box.
Just two minutes later and it was 2-1, another free-kick this time taking a deflection off a Newent defender.
Six minutes later a ball into the box from the right-hand side was knocked in from four yards out for 3-1.
And on 60 minutes, the Daffs were down and out when a Shortwood attacker got in front of his marker to convert a free-kick in from the left hand side of the area.
It could have been worse, as the visitors rattled the post with three minutes to play but the shot stayed out.
The Daffs’ Development team had cause to celebrate on Friday night though, after a 2-0 win away to Bishops Cleeve Dev in Hellenic Two West, Alfie Townsend with both goals.
Lydbrook Athletic fought out a 2-2 draw at home to Kings Stanley in a Gloucestershire Northern Two top-four battle.
But Ruardean Hill Rangers are still looking for their first win at the bottom of the Gloucestershire County League after a 4-1 reverse at Cheltenham Civil Service, Max Telling heading home a late reply from a corner.
Rangers 2nds were also downed 4-0 at home to Ellwood in the North Gloucestershire Premier League, while Huntley lost out 3-1 at Millwall, Bradley Taylor with the 60th-minute consolation.
Mitcheldean secured a 2-2 draw at Newnham United, but NG Prem table toppers Howle Hill missed out 3-0 to west Herefordshire visitors Ewyas Harold 3-0 in the Herefordshire Junior Cup.
In NG One, Lydbrook 2nds were glad of the final whistle in an 8-1 home loss to Blakeney, James Turley their sole scorer.
And Mitcheldean 2nds also had one to forget in NG2, losing 5-0 at home to Bream 2nds.
But Josh Street with four goals fired Ruardean United to a 5-2 home win over Longhope, backed by a strike by Alex Powles, with Jamie Baker bagging a brace for the visitors.
Lydbrook A lost out 1-0 away to Blakeney 2nds in NG3, and it was three losses on the day for Ruardean Hill Rangers as their A side fell 5-2 at home to Redbrook Rovers 2nds in the Gloucestershire Primary North Cup, Connor Dix and Lee Johnson with the hosts’ goals.
Meanwhile, Ross Juniors Ladies produced their best performance of the season on Sunday beating last year’s Herefordshire Women’s League champions Belmont 4-2 away.
In heatwave conditions, Ross dominated from the start and scored in the 20th minute only to be pegged back by a Belmont attack just before the break to make it 1-1 at half-time.
Ross were relentless after the break and went 4-1 up, Jess Brain and Dance ward both firing braces before a late second for Belmont.
Meanwhile, Ross Juniors have been awarded the Herefordshire FA/PlaySafe 2023 award thanks to their U14s girls who set up this innovative centre circle photo spelling out the message, pictured left.