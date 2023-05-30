Ready for a fun and unique exercise experience? Ross Sports Centre offers an exhilarating opportunity to try your hand at Petanque, or French Boules, on Thursday, 15th June. Wilton Bridge Petanque Club is rolling out the welcome mat, inviting one and all to a free open afternoon starting from 2pm. This is your chance to get involved in one of the most exciting and social sports events in the region. With no need to book in advance, simply turn up, grab a boule, and benefit from expert coaching on the day.