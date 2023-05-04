A Hereford RC boat containing Old Monmothians Alfie Wynter, Ethan Chick and Henry Fraser won their six-boat heat by six feet from Star Bedford to go straight through to the final, while Monmouth placed second out of six behind Derby in their qualifier, and then discovered they had grabbed the last slot in the second chance repechage by just five-hundreds of a second from Putney-based Vesta RC.