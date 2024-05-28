ROSS Rowing Club members raced to no less than nine wins a few miles downstream at Monmouth Regatta over the weekend.
The juniors took eight of the wins, with the women's masters four taking the other trophy on the Saturday over 1500m.
Fliss Cox proved unstoppable in the girls' U18 singles on day one, beating her two Staines opponents comfortably in both semi-final and final.
And Jacob Fitzpatrick and Xander Richardson were also impressive in the U15 double sculls, beating Monmouth Comprehensive by a distance in their opener and then the Staines semi-final conquerers of their B boat to lift the trophy.
Club member Faith Thorpe-Williams racing in Hartpury College colours doubled up with wins in the U16 girls' singles and doubles over the metric mile course.
In the singles, she saw off a Dart-Totnes opponent in the semi, and then beat a Hartpury club mate by a much closer 3L in the final.
The duo then teamed up in a formidable pairing to see off Dart again in the U16 girls' doubles.
And the women's masters C (over-42) coxed four of Alice Simon, Ellen Phelps, Alison Barker, Sheron Dean-Lucas and cox Bryn Hughes had a fantastic battle all the way down the course in their final with Evesham, finally crossing the line 1/2L up to take the medals after a lung-busting effort.
Sunday raced over 750m into a stiff upstream headwind brought more success for Ross rowers, with juniors Jacob Fitzpatrick, Xander Richardson, Leah Cotton, and Faith Thorpe-Williams rowing up in the mixed senior quad category and beating an older Cardiff University crew by 1 1/2L.
Lily Kayanja won the girls' U14 singles with 1 1/4L and 1L wins over Evesham, while Leah Cotton also saw off the Avon outfit by 3L to lift the U15 girls' title.
Finn Clatworthy also showed his class to lift the U15 boys' crown with a 4L win over Staines and a 1 1/2L win over Dart.
The women's masters over 42 quad scull of Elizabeth Angier, Geraldine Calcraft, Bronia Bendall and George Gilbert - who recently skied unsupported to the South Pole – had a fantastic race, but were just pipped by Minerva Bath by 3/4L.
And Graham Watling, Tim Ball, Tim Davies, Dave Sykes and cox Angier also fought hard in the men's masters fours before losing to Llandaff by a couple of lengths.
But there was further Sunday success for GB junior cap and Ross Academy product Ella Bardsley-Taylor in Nottingham RC colours, as she beat City of Oxford and Bath University to the women's open singles and doubles titles respectively.