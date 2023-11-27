ROWERS went the extra mile in a giant team ergo marathon, raising £1,300 for the the Movember charity and their work with men’s mental health.
Monmouth School Rowing Club’s Max Hole, Will Latheron, George Whittal Williams, Ben Holley, Philip Lawler, Ben Jennery, James Loose, Tomos Williams, Harry Collett, James Wardle, Kopano Malti, Alec Scales, Theo Burt, Ollie Smith Ed Smith. Ed Smith and Theo Burt rowed half and full marathons, with some of the boys rowing for three hours in the boathouse gym.
Ed and Theo pulled for 31 kilometres, and Max and Will endured a full 42 kilometres.
The Saturday, November 19, event had plenty of support for the squad, including a delicious bake sale and some fantastic karaoke, keeping the rowers entertained as they clocked up the kilometres.
Many of the boys arrived with home-baked cakes, cookies, and cupcakes for the boathouse bake sale, and the remainder of the cakes were sold at school on Monday.
The total raised on the day from donations summed up to £391, which was added to some £900 in sponsorship.
Meanwhile, club alumni Iwan Hadfield – who won world U23 gold with the GB coxless four this summer – recently headed back across the Atlantic where he has spent the last three years studying and rowing at California Berkeley.
This time he headed for Boston and the world’s biggest race, the 1,900-boat Head of the Charles, where he stroked the Leander boat in the championship 8s race.
Leander went off fifth in the 27-boat field, and started strongly, hitting the first timing point in the second fastest time of 3.18 just a second down on the US squad boat, which went off first.
That was still the gap at the half-way mark, reached by Leander in 8.09, with Harvard three seconds back in third.
Conditions worsened in the second half, with gusting headwinds, and Princeton had squeezed by Leander by a second at the next mark reached in 12.05, with Harvard a fraction of a second back in fourth and the US national boat three seconds to the good.
And in the final run in, the home boats prevailed, Harvard (14.26.4) overhauling Leander (14.29.8) and Princeton (14.27.9) for second, with the national outfit taking the top slot in 14.21.4.
Back on the Wye this Sunday, rowers will be hoping the conditions are good to hold the Monmouth Winter Head race from Hadnock to the boathouse, following the high-water and strong wind cancellation of September’s autumn head.
Ninety 8s, 4s and quad sculls have entered the 1.5-mile time-trial, which will see two divisions at 10.30am and 1.30pm.