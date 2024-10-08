Dragons League
Monmouth Druids 24 Bedwas Barbarians 20
CHIPPENHAM was the focal point for local rugby on Saturday, when Monmouth RFC’s Druids just held on to a lead they had held from the third minute of the game, reports PETE WALTERS.
It was justice though, one might say, for their equally marginal loss to Bedwas in their Dragons League cup final at Rodney Parade last season.
In glorious (too hot?) weather a good crowd was entertained to a game where play flowed to and fro throughout, if punctuated somewhat by frequent penalty infringements.
At least the referee was consistent in most respects, particularly on requiring those tackled to release the ball quickly, as well as resisting the urge to dive over at rucks, and only once losing his cool upon the receipt of unwelcome and inaccurate advice and guidance from others.
A late start due to recognition of the recent passing of a former coach of the visiting team may have distracted the visitors somewhat, because almost from the kick-off and a succession of rucks near the line, the home front row combined to bulldoze their way over for the first score.
In response, Bedwas’ right wing ran at an angle across field only to be cut off at the knees by joint captain and flanker McGovern, but soon gained a penalty by way of consolation.
A further penalty quickly taken following a line-out saw centre Morgan Jeffs scoot over untouched from a distance and which was easily converted.
Then a loud blast on the whistle led to both teams receiving a talking to from the match official in an attempt to calm irritating general indiscipline, which later required a yellow card for foul play and a reversal of a penalty for foul language.
But that apart there were many examples of striking breaks, brave tackles and clever deep kicks from hand and not least the eager harrying and catching of defenders in possession by wing Liam Churches.
The Druids advanced again from almost the very start of the second half to 19-8 from a Joe Park try and continued to hold their lead by far too adventurous passing by the visiting backs, who at times ignored overlaps by trying to pass wildly direct to their wing only for things to go wrong.
It was not all plain sailing for the home team though, as Bedwas brought on bigger, older and presumably more experienced forwards who knew how to pressurise the goal-line persistently.
Both sides had near tries disallowed which added to the closeness of the game.
Bedwas clawed back seven points following a further battering of the try line, responded to by fly-half Joe Impey cutting back towards the forwards and finding a path through for another unconverted try and a 24-15 lead.
With ten minutes to go apprehension was growing amongst the home supporters, which increased when the visitors won a penalty as they drove a scrum back.
A tapped ball and they were in and over, but now with too little time to score again as the final score of 24-20 concluded a thoroughly entertaining game.