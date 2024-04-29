MONMOUTH School 1st XV vice-captain and Wales U18 cap Jack Woods has signed a Senior Academy contract with Bath Rugby.
It comes just days after former Monmouth School for Girls' student Catherine Richards won a call up on the wing for Wales women in the Six Nations.
Fly-half Jack will join four other new academy recruits who will study at the University of Bath, following in the footsteps of current 1st XV players such as Max Ojomoh, Orlando Bailey and Sam Harris.
"We take great pride in our academy system and the role it plays in nurturing young talent," said Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan.
"These signings are a testament to their hard work and also that of the team here at Bath Rugby in identifying them as having the potential to be amongst the next generation of Bath Rugby stars."
Monmouth School posted: "We're incredibly proud of your achievement and we wish you all the best as you embark on this exciting chapter in your rugby career."
Catherine – sister of former Monmouth School star David Richards, who is currently on the Dragons books – was called up for her Wales debut to play France after impressing for Gwalia Lightning in the Celtic Challenge.
Although Wales lost out at Cardiff Arms Park, she relished the opportunity, saying beforehand it was something she had "always dreamed of".