LOGAN Woskett has been announced as captain of Monmouth RFC 1st XV for the upcoming 2024/25 WRU East One season, which starts on Saturday (September 7) at home to Abergavenny, kick-off 2.30pm.
Although a young player, Logan has played for the club for several years and has impressed the coaches with his leadership qualities since being selected for the 1st XV squad.
Head coach Chay Billen said: “Logan has matured both physically and psychologically, and we now feel the time is right for him to take on the captaincy role.
"His training ethic and desire to improve as a player within the team, which he is desperate to see develop, made him the outstanding candidate.
“Obviously as a management group we will support him in any way he needs us to, to get the best out of him and ultimately the best out of the team."
Club chairman Andrew Davies added: “Logan is one of our younger players who is a real asset to the club.
"We are proud of his enthusiasm and efforts, and he truly does deserve the role as captain for the upcoming season”.
Chepstow are also in action on Saturday at Caerleon.