MONMOUTH RFC enjoyed an end of season overseas tour last week, rounded off with a comfortable 75-5 win over Gibraltar Barbarians.
The planned game, although great fun, was a little one-sided as unfortunately several of the Gibraltar team were missing due to international duties at the Hong Kong Sevens.
Outstanding for Monmouth were Will Scrivens and Owen Phillips with each of them scoring a hat-trick of tries.
Special mention, however, must also go to James Pardoe, Ben Payton and Liam Churches who helped out the Gibraltar team who were short in numbers, with the latter being awarded man of the match in the face of the strength of the opposition.
Maintaining the spirit of touring, Monmouth elected to run the ball from all areas of the field with all the visiting players very aware of potential fines should they kick the ball away.
Fines were duly handed out for this and other misdemeanours at an end of tour 'Kangaroo Court' – adjudicated upon by some officious, even brutal, judges Harry Whelan and Matt Tabb.
Fines included having to take a dip in the Marina (although the climate and cleanliness of the water there fortunately outshone British conditions).
The Gibraltar Police Force it is reported, did however eventually turn up to ensure nobody drowned and that the fines handed out remained within the law. All good fun which even the local Constabulary enjoyed.
The 30-strong tour party which comprised some 20 current players and 10 more senior past players all very much appreciated the efforts of team manager Luke Hunter for his organising abilities, with the week enjoyed so much that talk of future tours included Canada in 2028.
To finally cap their season, the club will be holding an Awards Dinner this coming Saturday (May 23) at the Monmouth School Pavilion.
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