Regional 2 Midlands West
Malvern 8 Newent 55
NEWENT RFC ran in nine tries for the second weekend in a row to maintain their position at the top of the table, reports SIMON BARKER.
Malvern knocked on the kick-off to put themselves under pressure straight from the start, and after prolonged Newent pressure a carry from Jack Devries punched a hole in the defence before fly-half Nathan Brooks broke more tackles to score the opening try, which he converted.
The Green Army were then pinged for holding on at a ruck on their 22m line, inside-centre Harvey Smedley taking the three points on offer.
But from a Newent 5m lineout the ball was then moved infield, where Ben Vincent was lurking with intent and the skipper powered over for his side’s second try, Nathan Brooks converting for 14-3.
Another 5m lineout proved the platform for the third try, this time a conventional catch and drive by the pack putting Ethan Allen over.
The blindside was impressing with his work around the park and some crunching tackles, but one of these left him nursing a damaged shoulder and he was replaced by Ross man Thai Hayward.
The visitors had to defend more pressure from Malvern before claiming the bonus point try with the final play of the first half, Leo Oakey making a strong carry before finding Jim Hartland for a finish under the posts.
Nathan Brooks converted to make the half-time score 26-3.
The visitors extended their lead from the second half restart, the Malvern chasers knocking the ball on and in a flash it was in the hands of left-wing Adrian Connelly, who scorched away for a fine solo try.
To their credit, Malvern responded well, and most of the next 25 minutes was played deep in the Newent half.
A string of penalties led to a yellow card for Ethan White, and Malvern finally scored a try through a solo effort from full-back Lewis Hardiman. who fielded a goal-line dropout and chipped over the top of the oncoming defence before winning the race for the touchdown in the right-hand corner.
Eventually a turnover from a Malvern lineout in the Newent 22 was the springboard for the visitors to lift the siege.
Driving mauls from lineouts resulted in tries for replacement forwards Hayward and Louie Mayall, both well converted by Brooks, before the fly-half grabbed a second try for himself with a strong run from halfway.
Then, with the final play of the game, a move from a penalty won by Newent’s dominant scrum wide on the left, and featuring a strong carry from Sam Goatley, ended with Kyle Towers crossing in the right-hand corner for a 55-8 win.
Elsewhere, Ross RFC 1st XV began the season with a morale-boosting 38-28 friendly win at Drybrook.
Having been relegated from Gloucestershire Counties Tribute 3 last year, they launch their CT4 South West campaign away to Aretians in Bristol this Saturday (September 28).