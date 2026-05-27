SATURDAY saw a good turn out of players, coaches and supporters at Monmouth RFC’s dinner dance in the Haberdashers’ Pavilion.
A splendid meal prefaced awards given to those deserving of special recognition for their contributions last season.
Captain and multi-purpose forward Logan Woskett received The Chairman’s Award followed by Claire Evans as Club Person of the Year.
Most improved Player of the Year in the opinion of the coaching team was wing Liam Churches.
The commemorative Jacob Picken Shield for commitment ‘above and beyond’ was awarded to prop James Pardoe and Zak Alexander received the Falklands Shield as the best Young Player.
The Players’ Player of the Year was won by popular second row Connor Cadle, whilst three-quarter Harry Whelan was named Outstanding Player of the Year.
Coaches Dai Rees and Kingsley Jones added to the fun but ended by reminding players that training for next season, which promises well given the way players have developed this year, begins on July 4.
Dancing took those with stamina up to the midnight closure.
Meanwhile, the club has sadly reported the sudden passing of former 1st XV player and club committee member James (Jim) Ridley.
Former police officer Jim was the first player to represent the club at every age group throughout young rugby, youth and then go on to play for the 1sts, as well as playing for Pontypool, Cross Keys, Monmouthshire and Gwent Police.
Jim was also well known at Monmouth Golf Club, the Rockfield Golf Society, Fitzroy Golf Society and more recently Raglan Golf Club.
Rugby club chairman Byron Hapgood posted: “He will indeed be missed by many – he was an absolute legend – a genuine “one off”.”
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