WALES have shaken up their backroom staff on the eve of the Six Nations as they bid to end a 12-Test losing run in Paris on Friday.
Larger-than-life prop legend Adam Jones has joined Warren Gatland's team on temporary secondment from Harlequins as scrum coach, and has already brought back some feelgood factor.
And Rob Howley has returned to replace Alex King as attack coach, having originally returned in 2023 as technical coach.
Jones, who won 95 caps, has already proved a breath of fresh air, joking at his first press conference on Monday: "It's been little bit like a first day back at school. There are a lot of players I don't know...
"I played with a couple and against a couple. I played with one's dad (Dafydd Jenkins' father Hywel), which makes me feel a bit old."
And on Gatland axing him from the team 11 years ago, he added: "We’ve kissed and made up. Anyone who finishes their career is going to be upset. What he did for me as a player was huge and I worked with him for a decade.
"I wouldn't have got to 95 Wales caps, won Grand Slams or gone on Lions tours if he hadn't have come in and pushed me in the right direction."
Jones believes Wales can turn a corner, saying: "I’ve seen how hard everyone is working, how much they want to win. You can see the boys are hurting – it's natural. If boys want to work hard, you can't ask for more.
"I'm sure the nation will get behind them and hopefully we can get off to a good start."
France v Wales is on ITV on Friday from 8.15pm.