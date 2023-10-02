SUNDAY (October 1) was recorded as one of the hottest October days for five years, but it didn’t stop 20 Spirit of Monmouth club members heading to the Welsdh capital for the Cardiff half marathon, alongside 20,000 other keen runners from all over the world, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Every runner was keen to hit the start line in front of Cardiff Castle and take on the 13.1-mile challenge.
The route took runners past the capital’s most iconic landmarks with beautiful scenery and historic buildings.
They then headed down past the Principality and Cardiff City Stadiums on the way to Penarth, where competitors took in Penarth Marina before crossing the barrage and heading to Cardiff Bay, and taking in the Norwegian Church and Wales Millennium Centre.
And the last few miles saw a loop of the beautiful Roath Park Lake before the grandstand finish in the heart of the city at the Civic Centre.
All Spirit members had great races and agreed how amazing the Cardiff crowds were cheering them on, but all fund it humid and muggy.
Katie Adams was first Spirit home in a new PB of 1hr 30mins 13secs, taking third in her age category.
Stuart Morris’ hard training also paid off with a new PB by more than five minutes, crossing in 1.33.11.
Vicky Roberts came in at 1.39.06 just seconds off a PB, with Andrew Jackson making the finish line in 1.42.25 for a new PB, while Sarah Baker took it all in and crossed in good time at 1.50.34.
Team mates Linsey Holt and Lucy MacDonald have trained well together for several weeks, with lots of early morning runs and with brilliant pacing and support from Lucy on the day they crossed in 1.51.54, giving Linsey a new PB.
Linsey was also helping to raise funds and support her friend Kate Stafford who has been running every day since New Year’s Day raising funds for a charity very close to home, ‘Breast cancer UK’.
Kate is close to her £2,500 target, and to support her visit her ‘Kate’s 5km/day running challenge for Breast Cancer Now’ JustGiving page.
Tina Sammi-Brown created a brilliant new PB knocking eight minutes off her last half marathon time in 1.56.22.
“At times the race was tough, but I thoroughly enjoyed the day and I’m looking forward to entering again next year,” she said.
Rachel Waters made it home in 1.58.54, while Jon Davies, who has been competing in triathlons all summer, paced a friend and crossed in 2.04.12.
Elizabeth Sim, still in Ultra mode and fresh from a night shift, managed to hit the city streets and enjoy the half marathon finishing in 2.04.24.
Bernie Cloete ran well coming in at 2.12.53, closely followed by Spirit’s newest member Hollie Bolt, who ran a great first half marathon in 2.14.39.
Richard Wonson also took the race on as his first half marathon after running 5ks and 10ks and getting the running bug. With regular and committed training, he crossed in 2.16.26, while Madeleine Newcomb managed to run well in the warm conditions finishing in 2.22.14 for eighth in her over-65 class.
Paul Middleton ran with his daughter Molly in her first half marathon and couldn’t have been any prouder as she completed the course to raise over £1,800 for a charity very close to their hearts, Bowel Cancer UK.
If you’d like to support them, go to Molly Middleton’s gofundme page ‘Half Marathon For Bowel Cancer’.
Paul said: “A big thanks to all those family, friends and work colleagues who’ve donated to such a great cause, you have made a such a difference, thanks!”.
Chris Baber followed in 2.27.57 thoroughly enjoying the Cardiff landmarks along the route.
Next Spirit was Helen Dunn, who found the heat and humidity tough and was glad to finish the race in 2.33.08.
Marina Wright and Andrew Hillis brought the Spirit team home running alongside their daughter who was running her first half marathon. Both enjoyed supporting her through the event and taking in the support along the course and crossed together in 2.39.54.
A huge well done to everyone who took part in one of the largest and most exciting road races in the United Kingdom and is now one of Europe’s largest half marathons and is Wales’ largest mass participation and multi-charity fundraising event.