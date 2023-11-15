Two hundred and sixty five runners strode out in the Mandy Wittington Newent 9 on Sunday, starting and finishing at the town’s secondary school.
James Denne of Western Tempo came home first in 32mins 25secs, followed by Andy Raynor of Forest of Dean AC in 34.07.
FoDAC’s Lee Kibble also made it home in sixth in 36.30, while fastest woman just a place behind was Gemma Collier of Severn AC in 37.53.
MonRoss Trailblazer Martin Turner finished 28th in 41.39, with club mate Emma Davies 67th in 47.53.
Meanwhile, up in Cumbria, Trailblazer Allan Meek took part in a 56-mile sportive bike ride, completing the distance in 4 hours and 42 minutes.
On the Saturday, club mates Sophie Williams, Rob Nicholls and Gavin Jones also ran for East Wales in the Welsh Inter-Regional Cross Country in Newtown over muddy 3.9-mile and 5.8-mile courses.
Sophie came 130th out of 187 in the women’s race in 32.31, while Rob was 60th out of 180 in 39.41 and Gavin 80th in 40.57 in the longer men’s race.
The previous week in Cardiff in the second Gwent League XC, Emily Harrison was 171st in 30.46 and Rebecca Foster 243th in 33.14 in the women’s race (pictured right), while Rich Foster was 140th in 37.01 and Rob Nicholls 186th in 38.27 in the men’s race.
Also in Cardiff, Leanne Osborne completed the Cardiff MoRunning Half marathon in two hours, for a six-minute PB.
Another 10 club members also took on hills and mud a week last Sunday in the second Herefordshire and Borders XC League race at Croft Castle.
Luke Grey was eighth and third in class in 37.43, Gavin Jones 15th in 39.11, Andy Stephens 67th in 46.34, and Josh Simmons 68th in 46.35.
Laura Lelievre was second fastest woman in 71st in 47.06, just ahead of Grant White in 75th in 47.32, and Martin Woodhead who took age-group gold in 79th in 47.57. Mike Thurgood was also 140th in 53.45, Sophie Williams 143rd in 54.00 and Emily Harrison 163rd in 56.27.