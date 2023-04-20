SPIRIT of Monmouth RC’s Cathy Fletcher, Andy Clifton and Rachel Waters travelled to Worcestershire to tackle Malvern Hills half marathon on Saturday.
The 13.1mile route started at the Elm Arts Centre at Sugar loaf Cafe, and headed straight out into the hills, south through woodlands, fields, forests and rolling hills towards Wynd’s Point.
From there runners climbed up onto the ridge line and followed it north to see the views either side before dropping down to the finish.
The three Spirits stuck together for the “incredibly hilly, but beautiful run” before Cathy picked up speed and crossed in 2hrs 41mins 44secs making her 26th woman overall, closely followed by Andy together with Rachel in 2.45.12 and 2.45.13.
Nick Sloper took in the local sights of the Wye Valley Trail half marathon from the Biblins downriver and along the Offa’s Dyke path to Redbrook, and back via the Kymin and woodland trails and beautiful routes covered in bluebells.
He finished in 2.11.00, and said there were some great views when the fog lifted.
After a flying effort at the Forest parkrun and placing 13th in its 13th anniversary, Martin Blakebrough and Jeremy Creasey entered the Corsham 10k.
The race started at the football club and took a route along the edge of historic Corsham, then gradually climbed up Park Lane to the peak of the course. Runners headed Down Westwells before heading onto the country lanes and up to Neston.
It was then mostly downhill to the finish, with a sneaky climb on Pound Pill before heading back to the football club.
Martin came fourth in his age category with a fantastic time of 44.20, while Jeremy came home in a time of 49.16.
Anyone who is interested in taking up running or joining a club can take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s website https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk/ or email [email protected]