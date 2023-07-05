ANOTHER busy week of races for Spirit of Monmouth started on Tuesday night (July 4) when 16 members took part in the 2nd of the Gwent Leisure Centre League races hosted by Griffithstown Harriers, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The distance was 5.4 miles, mainly on tarmac paths, around the Cwmbran area.
Phil Chadwick put in an awesome effort crossing in 38mins 52secs to place fourth in his age category.
Kirk Hill came home next in 39.21, with Vicky Roberts close on his heels at 39.41, followed by Lucy Macdonald in 39.47.
All the runners had a great race with the women’s team of Vicky, Lucy, Sarah Baker, Marina Wright, Linsey Holt, Joanna Martin, Sian Burns and Helen Dunn coming in ninth overall.
Joanna raced her first GLCL run as an SOM member and had a really good experience enjoying racing with so many different Gwent clubs and different paced runners, and is looking forward to doing it again soon.
On Thursday, 11 Spirit members took on the Tintern Trot 5.5-mile multi-terrain race in the heart of the Wye Valley, organised by Chepstow Harriers, starting and finishing at Brockweir.
It was a warm night with lots of hills, making the trail course tough, as Matt James of Hereford Couriers headed the 177-strong field in 36.32.
Fastest woman and quickest over-55 female was Harriers’ own Niki Morgan in 42.54.
Andrew Jackson and Lucy Macdonald love this type of run and were first Spirits in 46.13.
Spirit ladies A team Lucy, Vicky Roberts, Marina Wright and Linsey Holt came in third, with the men’s A team sixth.
On Sunday, Monmouth Tri Club put on a brilliantly organised Aquathlon Challenge which saw competitors take part in either a full aquathlon challenge – 2km swim starting with 500m upstream from Dixton Church and then 1.5km downstream, and a 12.5km run along the Biblins trail route – or a downstream challenge – a 1km downstream swim and the Biblins loop.
Alternatively, there was also a Monmouth run-only challenge, a 12km run along the Biblins loop following the Wye Valley Walk, crossing Biblins Bridge and returning down the left bank along the track of the old railway.
Eight Spirit members took part in the run, an enjoyable route that most members regularly run as part of their club night runs.
First Spirit home was Barry Burns in 54.11.
Kirk Hill ran 55.12, Stuart Morris 57.15, and Vicky Roberts was fastest overall woman in exactly 1.00.00, winning a prosecco prize.
Nick Sloper crossed in 61.15, Brian Evans 66.25, Richard Wonson 67.07 and Trina Sami-Brown in 68.18.
Spirit of Monmouth thanked MTC for all of their efforts for putting on this fabulous event and would definitely recommend anyone trying it out next year.