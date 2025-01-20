MORE than 110 runners were up to the challenge of the Kymin Winter fell run overlooking Monmouth on Sunday.
The Chepstow Harriers-organised 3.95-mile race certainly blew away the cobwebs with 1130ft of ascent, as Wyndham Turner of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du came home 30 seconds clear of club mate Jonathan Ford to take the honours in 31 mins 21 secs.
Iain Large of Westbury Harriers was third nine seconds back, with MD's William Chalk fourth and fastest junior in 32.22.
Among local runners, Harriers' Paul Murrin was ninth and fastest over-50 in 34.04, with MonRoss Trailblazer Gavin Jones 26th in 38.34.
MD's Lucy Williamson took the women's title in 35.20 by a full four minutes from club mate and fastest over-50 female Rhian Probert, followed in third by Katie Ironside of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru in 39.33, just a second behind clubmate and fastest over-60 man Stephen Priestnall.
Forest of Dean AC's Amy Freeman was second over-40 woman in 41.07, with club mate Owen McLaughlin winning a tight over-70s men's race by 28 seconds from Basingstoke's Don Powell in 47.40.
FoDAC's Jacqui Wynds was also celebrating victory in the women's over-70 class in 57.23.