SPIRIT of Monmouth runners travelled to Newtown to take part in the Inter Regional X-Country Championships on Saturday.
Katie Adams, Renske Bouwens and Vicky Roberts had all been selected on recent performances to represent East Wales, joining a 145-strong field from North, East, South and West Wales.
The course was set up around Dolerw Park in Newton and saw athletes running one small lap and two large laps totalling just under four miles of grassland with some muddy stretches alongside the River Severn.
All three Spirit ladies were very proud to wear the purple vest once again and all enjoyed the race atmosphere.
Katie Adams had an extremely good race and was glad the course was missing the mud features of last year.
A little disorientated by the meanders of the course, she was happy to see the big red finish sign and sprinted to chase down a South Wales runner, crossing in 24mins 55secs for 20th overall and second in her over-45 category, and helping the East Wales MV45 team take gold in their class.
Vicky Roberts also had a good run, overtaking four runners on the finish straight as she knocked three minutes off her previous year's time crossing in 26.32 in 44th as the sixth East Wales over-35, helping the age-group team take silver in their category.
Renske enjoyed the underfoot conditions and was happy with how her race went, setting a good pace throughout and finishing with a sprint in 29.07 for 23rd in her over-45 age category, gaining points towards the team classification.
The men's and women's East Wales team collectively also came first to take the gold as well.
“It was fantastic to team up and run alongside local athletes from the local Gwent Leisure Centre League, whom they normally race against, and gain points together as a team," said Vicky.
Sarah Heath was also selected for East Wales, but went one better and was also selected to run and represent Wales at the British and Irish Masters X-Country International in Belfast at the Billy Neill MBE Country Park.
The annual Masters XC race between England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales consisted of three 2k laps making a 6k race total.
Sarah did both the Wales team and Spirit proud, finishing the race in 26.22 for sixth in her over-60 age group and first Welsh over-60.
She also placed eighth Welsh female out of all the over-35 and above categories.
On Sunday, Renske signed up for another race, the Newent 9 which was celebrating its ninth race.
This was an undulating 9.5km road race along the country roads, starting from Newent Community School.
The route led out onto scenic country lanes, past the International Birds of Prey Centre on the outskirts of Cliffords Mesne, before looping back to Newent, through the historic town centre, past the half timbered 17th Century Market House, and on to the finish back at the school.
Renske said it was a nice scenic route but started with a long uphill, which was not pleasant after a fast XC the day before.
But she still finished in 47.57 for fifth in her age category.