THE temperature dropped as the rain clouds rolled in, but it was club competition week for Spirit of Monmouth runners, with members out in force.
Twenty eight Spirits headed to Parc Penallta hills for the third Gwent Leisure Centre League race under the gaze of the giant Sultan the Pit Pony sculpture in midweek, hosted by Islwyn RC.
Nearly 400 runners took on the tough fire track circuit which included a steep climb and stony descent after the opening flat section.
The ladies teams starred, finishing third in A and fifth in B, with the men seventh in A and ninth in B.
Katie Adams in 52nd overall was third fastest woman and first over-45 female in 31.04, followed by Vicky Roberts 95th and first over-35 ( (33.05) and Sarah Heath 117th and first over-60 (34.46).
Tom Chinnick was first Spirit home and third over-40 man in 30th (29.13), followed by Ben Saunders in 46th (30.35).
James Robinson was also 69th (31.46), Lee Davies 89th (32.34), Matt Visser 92nd (32.54), Kirk Hill 93rd (32.54), Brian Evans 118th (34.48), Liberty Barlow 128th (35.07), Renske Bouwens 162nd and second in class (37.06), James Exton 190th (38.18), and Mike Visser 193rd (38.25).
Other finishers were Holly Janes-Thomas (38.55), Jeremy Creasey (39.09), Marina Wright (39.42), Louise Hartree (41.25), Rachel Waters (43.13), Chris Baber (43.29), Andrew Hillis (44.40), Julie Gee (46.43), Susan Lincoln (49.12), Sian Burns (49.12), Alison McMenemy (49.50) second in class, Stephen McMenemy (49.51), Fay Visser (50.34) and Cath Eales in her first GLCL race (58.22).
The same night was the final five-mile instalment of the Llanfrynach 3-4-5, including a long punishing gradual incline before a final fast descent, with Nick Sloper making it three out of three course PBs finishing in 38.43 and 59th out of 160, with his aggregate time of 1.31.40 six minutes faster than 2025.
The following night was the Hereford and Borders XC League at Treworgan Farm in nearby Llangrove, hosted by Monross Trailblazers.
Run over 4.7 miles, the tough course included a very long incline, a couple of log jumps, a stream, and a wooden bridge.
Sarah Heath was first Spirit and first in category in 57th (37.57), followed by Sarah Em Baker (38.59) , Brian Evans (39.08), Liberty Barlow (41.26) and Mike Visser (42.49).
Thursday was Trail and Treats night and a trip to Llandogo, led by Martin Blakebrough and Jeremy Creasey, and linking up with Forest of Dean AC, taking on the hilly trails around Cleddon followed by a trip to the pub.
On Saturday, new Spirit Kyrby Brown took on the Dorney Lake Half Marathon at the 2012 Olympic rowing and canoeing venue, taking full advantage of the flat track to finish in 1.50.
Sunday also saw the Swansea Half, which heads out of the city centre towards the Mumbles and back.
Brian Evans crossed in 1.40 and Carol Oswell, running for Wales in the HM Masters (England v Wales v Northern Ireland v UK Armed Forces), close behind in 1.48.
Chris Baber also set off early to the Chew Valley 10k, combining rolling country roads with a scenic village setting, crossing in 58.02.
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