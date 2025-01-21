MONROSS Trailblazer Faye Johnson reached a significant milestone when she completed her 100th parkrun at the Monmouth Chippenham fields event.
Faye started parkrunning back in 2019 and has gone on to run at 18 different locations and also volunteered to help run parkruns 28 times.
She brought up her 5k milestone with a quick 20 minutes 18 seconds finish to place second overall and first lady, in a run headed by Thomas Chinnick in 19.15.
Faye then went on to sort the tokens, with club mate Becca Foster also running and finishing ninth woman in 26.49.
Elsewhere, Gav Jones finished second overall at Knowsley parkrun in 20.08, the day before joining a 111-strong field tackling the Kymin Winter Hill race overlooking Monmouth over four miles and 1100ft of ascent, where he finished 26th in 38.34.
Fellow Trailblazer Emma Humphries was at Mallards Pike parkrun on Saturday, crossing in 27.56, while Rachael Aitken ran the Newent parkrun in 29.52, in a 5k headed by Ledbury Harriers’ Imogen Peck in 21.41.
Trailblazers Catherine Finlay, Matt Webb and Pip Cottrell supported Ross-on-Wye parkrun by marshalling, with club mate Kieron Brown third home in 21.55 behind seriously quick pacesetter Sam Juson of Croft Ambrey AC who crossed in 17.37, followed by Matthew Biggs in 21.08.
Jonathan Lloyd-Jones of Southville Rc was next in 22.44, followed by Jaime Etherington in 23.49, Newent Runners’ Matthew Cole in 24.29 and Alistair Holder a second back.
First woman in 10th was Charlie Long in 24.56, who pipped Trailblazer Sam Harness by a place as he crossed in 25.55.
Meanwhile new MonRosser Jennifer Graham was at Severn Bridge parkrun where she finished in 29.47.