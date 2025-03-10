THREE Spirit of Monmouth women joined another six from neighboring clubs to represent East Wales at the UK Inter Counties X-Country Championships at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.
The women's race was an 8km course contested by 266 runners made up of a small lap and two bigger laps of grassy underfoot, a small amount of mud and two tough hills.
The competition was strong as the East Wales team came 22nd out of the 31 full teams finishing.
Katie Adams flew down the finish strip to finish in 34mins 16secs to place 177th out of the 266 finishers.
Vicky Roberts enjoyed representing East Wales again and put in a great effort gaining points for the team.
Finding the climb tough she managed to push hard through the course finishing in 36.10.
Sarah Heath was excited to run in a purple vest for the first time and ran well, chasing down opponents on the finishing straight to finish in 37.15.
MonRoss Trail-blazer Gavin Jones also raced for East Wales in the men’s team race, finishing 256th in 40.01.
Meanwhile, the last Gwent Leisure Centre League X-Country race was held on Sunday at Glebelands in Newport, and with the sun shining Spirit enjoyed the 4.6 mile race alongside other local clubs.
The course was fast and flat and comprised two laps of grassland with a small wooded section.
Spirit men ran with a full team, with Ben Saunders leading with a fantastic run finishing ahead of members from Chepstow Harriers and Griffithstown in 24th in 29.42 for sixth in his age category.
Matthew Visser was also on form with a fast race and finished in 31.15 for 10th in his age.
Kirk Hill chased down runners from Pont-y-pwl and crossed in 31.44, while Barry Burns crossed in 32.06 for fifth in his category.
Lee Davies enjoyed the course, crossing in 32.55 for a podium third place in his age.
And Andy Clifton and Mike Visser brought the Spirit men home in just over 36 minutes.
Spirit's ladies enjoyed a day in the sunshine and ran well, with Sian Fielding leading them home in in 41.05 Fay Visser crossing in 45.43 for a podium third in her age category, and Julie Gee coming back from injury bringing them home in 53.38.
Sunday also saw MonRoss runners head for the last race in the Herefordshire and Borders X-Country League at Croft Castle, hosted by Croft Ambrey RC and raced by a 149-strong field.
Lucinda Lumley was close behind in 39th in 46.04, finishing fifth woman and second over-35 behind Ledbury RC’s fastest lady Imogen Peck, who finished 19th in 42.09.
Laura Lelievre was next Blazer in 37.12 for third over-35 woman, with Andy Stephens finishing in 50.01.
Laura’s consistent efforts also saw her finish second overall woman in the league and third over-35.
Full results from the race and the complete league can be found at: https://www.readysetgotiming.co.uk/2025-results...