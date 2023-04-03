LYDNEY RFC has announced that Sam Arnott will continue as Director of Rugby for the 2023-2024 season, writes Roger Pike.
Arnott – a real fans favourite from his playing days – has made a real impact in his Director of Rugby role and the club is delighted to have such an experienced and respected person at the helm.
Arnott said: “It is a huge honour to again lead Lydney RFC into next season.
“Reflecting on this season in summary it has been a tough season, a rollercoaster in fact as we have been savaged by injuries to key members of the first team squad all season.
“If I could have foreseen this number of injuries in August, I would have snapped your hand off for a seventh place finish in our first season at this higher level.
“We were not able to pick the same side back to back all season.
“The attitude from the players and staff have been excellent,
“I genuinely could not fault their efforts even in some difficult times.
“We have a young squad so they will have gained valuable experience which will only aid their development for the future at Regentsholme.
“Really pleased to end up with a seventh place finish following our promotion especially when the majority of the squad are playing at this level for the first time.
“It is important we remain ambitious to keep this progression going each season.
“We will be setting some new strategies on and off the field for next season.
“Clearly things take time but my first target is to build a squad that can consistently compete at this level.
“Consistency will be the key next season, we had some fine wins against Camborne and Brixham showing our ability but mixed in are some disappointing displays against sides at the other end of the table.
The problems suffered by our first team unfortunately knocked on to our United side.
“It has been an incredible effort by them and we already have plans to improve this situation next season.
“I must add a big thank you to all the coaches who worked tirelessly plus the players for sticking it out in a tough season.
“The players and staff would like to offer a big thank you to all supporters for getting behind the team not just at Regentsholme but showing real commitment often travelling far into Cornwall, it makes a real difference, a sincere thank you.”