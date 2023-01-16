IN conditions that might have had certain Seniors chuntering in previous years, a field of 64 took to the fairways at Forest Hills, in the Monday Stroke Index Team Bowmaker.
Considering the recent weather-related restrictions, very few moans were heard despite the damp, dark, drizzly conditions, as most of the golfers enjoyed the walk if not the golf.
Despite the conditions, nine of the 16 teams entered, managed to return a par score of 96 or better.
The winners were Chris Hardy, Colin Baird, John Moore and Jim Fairweather, whose score of 109, saw them finish five shots ahead of Geoff Pearson, Darren Page, Paul Williams and John Skinner.
Mark Graham, Richard Keeble, Maurice Penny and Glyn Earle were in third place on 103.
A total of 14 twos were recorded on the day, and although Buzzards and Red Kites are sometimes spotted by ornothologically-minded golfers in the skies over the Mile End course, Bob Gibson’s group saw an eagle, as Bob holed his second shot on the par four seventh.
Unfortunately for Bob, along with the other claimants, his exploit was still only worth £4.25.
With the golf being somewhat restricted by the weather lately, it has however allowed the work to progress on the construction of the new eighth green, without the concerns for player safety.