A SCHOOL'S sporting youngsters have been starring on track, pitch and court.
Monmouth Comprehensive School's Ioan Hepburn stormed to the Men's Junior Keirin title at the SD Team Cymru Velo Track Cup at Newport's Geraint Thomas Velodrome of Wales last month, which featured riders from 12 nations.
Beicio Cymru posted: "What a thriller!! After a strong effort from Archie Gill to place him in the lead out of the final bend, a last minute push from Ioan Hepburn sees him edge in front at the line."
The pedal star, who won the British Youth keirin, sprint and 500m time-trial titles on the London Olympic track last July, also landed bronze in the junior sprint as Wales dominated, winning 26 medals in total.
Meanwhile, the senior boys' football team stormed through to the quarter-finals of the Welsh Schools Cup after a superb 3-1 win over Gareth Bale's old school, Whitchurch, thanks to Herbie Perry firing a brace and a screamer from George Gouldingay.
The girls' U18 team are also through to the semi-finals of their Welsh Cup competition beating Welshpool 7-2 thanks to braces from Jess Stoddard and Elsie Wright, and strikes from Rosie Bennett, Bronwen Williams and Olivia Baker.
There was also a good performance from the Year 11 boys in a friendly, winning 6-4 against West Mon, with Toby Grindle (2), one a 'worldie', Lucas Harris, Joe Orledge and Ryan Price on the scoresheet.
Elsewhere, Sam Gonzalez made his Dragons Academy debut against Cardiff Rugby, while Ava Powell, Isla Davies and Daisy Laurie represented South East Wales Netball in the inter counties competition, and Elisabeth Jackson and Kacey Batty were selected for the Wales U15s football training camp.