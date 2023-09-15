On Sunday morning five Spirit of Monmouth members travelled the other side of the Severn bridge to Thornbury to take on the Oldbury 10 miler, which is part of the SoM club champs race, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
This was also part of a race series held by Thornbury running club.
The 10 miles was a perfect distance for anyone stepping up from 10k (6.2 miles) or preparing for a half marathon.
The race started at the Oldbury power station where runners then ran a figure of eight with a two-mile clockwise loop, then a 6-mile anti-clockwise loop, plus one mile out and back on the quiet lanes on the outskirts of Thornbury.
Barry Burns sped through the country lanes working well with another runner from another club, and came in first Spirit with a fantastic time of 1 hour 13mins 38,secs gaining seventh in his age category.
Vicky Roberts was seconds behind running a consistent pace throughout, and managed to finish in 1.13.45, coming fifth in age category in a new 10 mile and course PB.
Andy Jackson enjoyed his first time running the fast flat route to cross in 1.15:.16 ahead of the Cardiff Half marathon in two weeks’ time .
Nick Sloper ran well again training for the Cardiff half with an average pacing of 8.09 minites per mile and finished in 1.21.57 to bring the team home.
Brain Evans was itching to go and started off well, but unfortunately had to pull out during the race due to calf niggles.
Also on Sunday, three Spirits headed to Carmarthenshire to tackle the Pumpsaint trail half marathon hosted by Sarn Helen running club.
All three had a brilliant time in the scenic, hilly race in the beautiful Cothi valley, especially showing off their bucket hat prizes sporting the blue and yellow Spirit colours.
Martin Blakebrough came in first Spirit across the trail paths finishing in 1.56.00 for second in his age category V60.
Jeremy Creasey crossedin 2.05.00, while Marina Wright flew the flag for the Spirit ladies and thoroughly enjoyed the 13.1 miles to finish in 2.27.00.
Anyone interested in running who fancies joining a local clubcan take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s website https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk/ or contact [email protected] for more information.
A club spokesperson said: “Spirit are a friendly and fun club with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart.
“We are affiliated to Welsh Athletics and cater for a wide range of running abilities.
“ So, whether you’re an experienced marathon runner, 5K lover or you prefer to just run for fun, you’re very welcome to join.”