FORESTER Shaun Hobbs was deservedly presented with the Monmouth RFC Player of the Month award for February, sponsored by Rockfield Distillery, reports GARETH ROBERTS.
The second row, who joined from Bream, is having a memorable first season with the Division 1 Club.
He has starred in 17 of Monmouth's 19 League games and has added some much needed ballast to the Monmouth pack this season.
Shaun is also a frequent contributor to the Monmouth scoresheet, having scored eight tries in the league, including one in each of his last six games.
Head Coach Chay Billen said: “Shaun has shown consistency throughout the month of February.
"His ball carrying has always been well known and has been evidenced by his try scoring record.
"What has been so pleasing for us coaches has been his development without the ball.
“Here he has started being as physical with his offensive play in the tackle, putting in multiple big hits each game”.
Seventh-placed Monmouth return to league action in WRU East One after the Six Nations weekend off with a trip to ninth-placed Dowlais this Saturday (March 23), kick-off 2.30pm.
Tenth-placed Abergavenny travel to fourth-placed Bedlinog, while its seventh v eighth in East 2 when Usk host Caldicot.