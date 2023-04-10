It was third time lucky as Ross-on-Wye parkrun organisers finally managed to put on their 100th event on Saturday, with a bumper turnout of 164 entries, some sporting fancy dress.
On top of that, the Wyeside run, jog and walk saw its 10,000th finisher and its 1,500th personal best.
The parkrun century had been scuppered by a wet and muddy course the previous two weeks, but it was all systems go this time with 34 different clubs represented.
And the field included visitors from as far away as Newton Abbot, Downham Market, Lewisham in London, Borehamwood, Weymouth, Andover and Edinburgh, with closer to home travellers coming from Monmouth, Gloucester, Cheltenham, Kingsway and Chipping Sodbury.
Andover AC teen Jake Dinkele set the benchmark with 18 minutes dead, just four seconds ahead of Edinburgh AC’s Tom Leeman, who bagged the event’s 1,500th PB.
MonRoss Trailblazer Rob Nicholls upheld local honour just behind in 18.15, with Brandon Adams (19.09) and Jon Griffiths (19.47) also ducking under 20 minutes.
U14 runner James Mayneord of Swindon Harriers wasn’t hanging around either, crossing in 20.58.
Forest of Dean AC’s Dan Sandford was just behind in 21.24, with over-60 Paul Mason impressing with a 22.02 PB.
Ross first-timer Jessica Bonham was quickest woman in 23.06, followed by Melanie Eaton in 24.00 and Catherine Finlay of Ross Runners in 24.19.
The 10,000th finisher was Anna Yefimenko from Ukraine, who has been in the UK for a year, and received a commemorative medal for the milestone after finishing in 34.49.
Run director Cat Lane and Nigel Lane both made it a hundred out of a hundred at the Ross event, while Peter Harris was running his 550th parkrun.
The event also handed on a ‘tourist baton’ which will be handed on to other tourists at other events.