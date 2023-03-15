SPIRIT of Monmouth’s Vicky Roberts travelled to Berkeley to take part in the Rogue Run 20-mile fission race, consisting of a two-lap flat course in lovely countryside close to the River Severn.
Runners headed off towards Ham, then followed the two loops of a circuit around Bevington Deer Park on very flat and quiet country lanes.
Vicky had a great run and completed the race in 2 hours 43 minutes, taking 38 minutes off her old PB.
Currently training for the Newport Marathon next month, she said it was tough but she managed to share the pace with another runner from Cheltenham.
On Sunday (March 19), Madeleine Newcomb travelled to Knighton for the three-lap VeloRunner Knighton 20-mile race as part of her London Marathon training, finishing in 3 hours 46mins. She described the race as brutal with undulating roads throughout and was very pleased to finish.
Madeleine gained a good for age place for London and is running in aid of St Michael’s trust (www.justgiving.com/madeleine-newcomb).
Also on Sunday, after returning from the Tokyo Marathon, Marina Wright and Andrew Hillis, with their four-legged friend Nelly, took part in The Magnificent Eastnor Castle Seven.
The race was a picturesque rural run over footpaths and woodland trails, culminating in a climb to the Obelisk for some spectacular views on the descent back to the finish.
Marina said: “It had stunning views and great muddy trails and we both highly recommend taking part.”
