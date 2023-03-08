Matt Unsworth took part in the Forest Beast duathlon, starting at Taurus Crafts with a mixed terrain 5k through the Lydney estate, followed by a 40k bike ride on a scenic route through the forest with a few testing climbs.
As if that wasn’t enough, he then had to do a second 5k run.
Gaining more than 650m in ascent, Matt posted an impressive time of one hour 56 mins 50 secs to take first in his age category.
Meanwhile, Brian Evans wore his Spirit vest and travelled alone to Merthyr Tydfil to take part in the San Domenico 20-Miler race as part of his marathon training and part of the club championship race.
The scenic run set off on the Taff Trail in the heart of the Welsh Valleys and finished the race in three hours three minutes.
Also on Sunday three runners travelled to Bath to take part in the Two Tunnels race.
Cutting right under the city, it offers a unique running experience.
Stuart Morris and Trina-Sami Brown competed in the 10k return ticket race, Stuart finishing in 48.35 to place 17th in his age category, and Trina crossing in 57.24 to take 15th in her age category.
Both runners described the route as a tough run with the tunnels being very dark and long, but nice and flat finishing with a slope up.
Nick Sloper also flew the Spirit flag opting for The Hilly return ticket route, a mix of tarmac, woodland trail and stone paths, finishing second in his age group in a time of of 1.05.56.
Ten other Spirits made up of five men and five women, took on the fifth and final Gwent Leisure Centre League X-Country series race, which is contested by nine running clubs who take it in turn to host events.
The last race took place in Rogerstone, hosted by Liswerry Runners over 8.4km, with runners completing four laps of varied terrain featuring hills, grass, mud and technical wood sections.
Spirit put on a fantastic effort, with the ladies team of Katie Adams, Sarah Baker, Vicky Roberts, Renske Bouwens and Rachel Waters coming in third overall beating Pont-y-pwl by 38 points.
Katie had another outstanding race finishing in 35.02 to take first in the over-40 section.
The men’s team of Barry Burns, Martin Blakeborough, Andy Clifton, Jeremy Creasy and Maixent Gaillard also had a good run to place 14th overall.