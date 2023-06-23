Nick Sloper and Phil Chadwick from Spirit of Monmouth took on the 23km Maverick Terrex Forest of Dean Long Route alongside 223 other runners on Saturday, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Nick described the race as a nice route of forest trails, but with lung-busting ascents and sweeping descents that gave their legs a real workout.
“Both of us really enjoyed that one with a friendly atmosphere and camaraderie with the other runners plus some excellent feeding stations – humidity was a factor but nice to be under the trees!” he added.
Both had fantastic races with Phil crossing the line in 2 hours 17mins 04secs to finish second in his age category.
Nick also put in a good run, crossing in 2.36.45.
On Sunday, two Spirit of Monmouth runners ran in the 950-strong Gloucester 10k, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The course was flat taking in all the city’s major landmarks. Participants this year passed the city’s Llanthony Secunda Priory for the first time.
Steve Reason and Chris Baber had a very good race almost finishing together.
Steve came through the finish line in 57.18, closely followed by Chris ijust 21 seconds back.
Both thoroughly enjoyed the race flying the Spirit of Monmouth flag.
Anyone interested in running who fancies joining a local club can take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s club website at https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk.
Spirit are a friendly and fun club, with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart.
They are affiliated to Welsh Athletics and cater for a wide range of running abilities.
So, whether you are an experienced marathon runner, 5K lover or prefer to run for fun, you’re very welcome to join.