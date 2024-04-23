FOUR women Spirits flew the flag in the London Marathon on Sunday alongside 53,000 other runners.
The weather was perfect and they were ready to hit the streets of the UK on the iconic 26.2-mile course after months of training.
Vicky Roberts had a good for-age place and paced around the course well.
It was emotional and tough, but a fantastic run at the same time, as she crossed the finish in 3 hours 26 mins 44 secs for a new marathon PB, knocking 10 minutes off her Newport time.
This gained another guaranteed good-for-age entry for the 2025 London Marathon or even the Boston Marathon.
Vicky said: “The crowd and support were unreal through the whole 26.2 miles, I've never experienced anything quite like it and I can't wait to do it again in 2025.”
Vicky was also supporting her uncle to raise funds for the Wooden spoon charity and wants to thank everyone for their kind donations.
Claire Finley couldn't wait to run her first London Marathon, raising funds for The Children's Society.
“The most amazing thing was how the crowds were utterly phenomenal! I hi-fived 1000s of children and strangers along the route!
“It’s amazing how London turns out and that there is just kindness and support the whole way. When I was struggling I just went in for a ´power up’ or high five and that human touch spurred me on.”
And with Claire’s family secretly waiting to surprise her at the finish she finished in 4:07:24.
Helen Dunn was lucky enough to win the Spirit ballot entry, and trained really well along with running friends from Spirit.
“Sunday was an emotional day! The atmosphere was unbelievable.,” she said.
“After giving myself a stern talking to at mile 18, I finished in a time eight minutes faster than my previous marathon in Manchester.”
Starting at 11.21am she managed a finish time of 4:45:03 for her new PB.
Madeleine Newcomb, Spirits marathon Queen, made it 16 completed marathons in her last title at the distance after gaining a spot for 2024 by getting a good-for-age time in last year's event.
“Tower Bridge was absolutely inspiring as always. After 16 marathons this is my last one, as my time is slowly increasing and I struggled past 15 miles,” she admitted.
Madeleine crossed the line in 5:41:13, and although Madeleine says no more, she has gained herself another good-for-age time, guaranteeing another entry to London next year.