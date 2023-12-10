SIX Spirit of Monmouth Running Club members dressed up for the festive season and took part in the Merthyr Mawr pudding race in Bridgend on Sunday (Dec 10), hosted by Brackla Harriers, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The race covered just over six miles and took in a range of terrains, including ‘the big dipper’ – Europe’s second highest sand dune.
The highlight of the event was the half-way stop, which saw participants receiving mulled wine and mince pies.
Katie Adams raced well, digging deep up the sand dune to finish in a good time of 53 mins 49 secs.
Stuart Morris, Trina Sami and Sarah Allan ran together as a team, singing carols all the way around and in true team spirit crossed the finish line together in one hour 15.11.
Andrew Hillis and Marina Wright not far behind, stuck together and enjoyed the race atmosphere dressed in their Christmas gear to finish in 1.24.44.
Closer to home, MonRoss-Trailblazer members ran the Monmouth Chippenham parkrun on Saturday, having held their Christmas get-together at Symonds Yat West’s Old Court the night before.
Gavin Jones sped home first in 18.21, followed 31 seconds back by visitor James Lucas in second
Trailblazer Faye Johnson was third and fastest woman in 20.57, with Neil Harper 6th in 21.44, Josh Simmons 7th in 21.56, Tony Davies 14th in 24.09, Mike Thurgood 20th in 25.06, Adam Gray 28th in 25.44, Rachael Aitken 44th in 28.47, Emma Davies 61st in 31.46 and Richard Alcock 62nd in 31.46.
Anyone interested in joining Spirit of Monmouth can take a look at the club website https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk/ or contact the club via email at spiritof [email protected].
An SoM club spokesperson said: “Spirit are a friendly and fun club – with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart.
“Also Spirit of Monmouth RC are affiliated to Welsh Athletics and cater for a wide range of running abilities,” they added.
“So, whether you’re an experienced marathon runner, 5K lover or you prefer to just run for fun, you’re very welcome to join.”