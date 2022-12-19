LAST weekend's rugby and football programmes in the Forest were virtually obliterated by frozen pitches.
The only game to go ahead was Gloucester-Hartpury’s Allianz Premier 15s game against DMP Sharks.
In a top versus bottom game, leaders Hartputy scored 11 tries against the visitors from County Durham.
Cinderford were due to travel to Birmingham Moseley on Saturday (December 17) but the game was cancelled after an inspection at the Midlands club’s Billesley Common pitch.
There had been hopes that Lydney’s game in Regional One against Ivybridge but an inspection at the Regentsholme ground on Saturday morning added the match to the list of those abandoned.
Bream were due to entertain Whitehall but they will have taken an interest in the only game in Counties Two Gloucestershire South.
The Foresters were level on points in second place with Old Elizabethans who hosted sixth-placed Dursley.
Dursley’s 20-22 win moved them into third with the Elizabethans picking up a losing bonus point to claim second spot outright.
For the second week running, Cinderford Town’s game in Division One South of the Southern League was called off.
They were due to have travelled to Southampton to take on leaders Sholing.
In the Hellenic Premier, Lydney Town also had second game in succession called off – they were scheduled to cross the Severn Bridge to Bristol to face Mangotsfield United.
In Division One, Newent Town were due to host Littleton and their development side’s trip to New Dales Vale was postponed.
Fixtures involving Forest sides in the Gloucestershire County League and the Northern Senior League were called off.
The entire North Gloucestershire League was also lost to the weather.
Both rugby and football return in earnest on the weekend of January 7 but there is one more local game before then.
Broadwell Amateurs host Ruardean Hill Rangers in their traditional Boxing Day Gloucestershire County League game. Kick-off at The Hawthorns is 3pm.