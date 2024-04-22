DANCER-turned-boxer Liam O'Hare is hoping it will be Strictly fighting after his cancelled fight for the Midland middleweight title was finally given the green light.
The former Monmouth School pupil, who picked up an award at the Midland Area Professional Boxers awards night in February, was stunned when his tilt for the vacant title against Burford's Tom Brennan was rejected by the regional boxing board of control.
The promoters had set a date of April 13 for the bout after a March date was scrubbed when Brennan suffered injury.
But the new one was ruled out by boxing officials as too close to Liam's previous fight, when he beat Mikey Byles at Cannock’s Excelsior Sporting Club in six one-sided rounds in mid-March.
But now Hereford-based Liam - already the Midlands super middleweight champion – has confirmed that the fight is back on for Saturday, June 1, at The Meca in Swindon.
Liam, who trained as a ballet dancer before turning to boxing, said: "I was disappointed by the first postponement and ready to take on Tom Brennan for my second title on the 13th.
"I know that many of my fans are equally gutted, but it makes me all the more determined to win and I'll be training harder than ever.
“It may be Tom Brennan’s home show, but I'm confident that with my fans there in force, we can not only raise the roof, but silence the home crowd and come away with another title.”
Liam, who is undefeated with eight wins from eight professional fights and currently ranked 15th in the UK, won a Midlands Pro Boxing Award in February for his outstanding performance taking the Super Middleweight title from Jack Hutsby in Derby last year.
And another impressive win in Swindon will further his cause in fighting for an English and even a British title.
His main sponsor Furniture.co uk is providing free transport from Hereford and Ross, where he used to live, to the fight, and tickets are available on [email protected]