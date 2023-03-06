BOLSTERED by their success the previous week, Lydney Seconds went into this game against Redland Thirds full of positive energy.
The match was played in great spirit and both teams worked hard, but Lydney had the upper hand through the first half, attacking at every opportunity.
A run down the right wing by Ali Bannister got the ball to Sian Heaven, who made a perfect pass across the D to Lucille Hardy who expertly slotted the ball down a narrow gap between the keeper and the post.
In the second half, flowing, passing play saw the ball repeatedly moved up into the D, with Lydney peppering the goal with shots, but they were unable to add to their score.
Redland’s counterattacks, were decisively shut down by multiple, well-timed tackles and interceptions by Iza Eaves in midfield who made it hard for the opposition to get through.
The attempts that did, were mopped up efficiently by the vigilant defenders. Fast decision making and bold action by goalie, Karen Alexander, kept Lydney’s sheet clean and strong possession meant that they were able to hold onto the ball -and the 1-0 scoreline -to the final whistle.
Player of the Match honours were shared between Michelle King, Kate Macaskill and Ali Bannister On Saturday, Lydney Seconds face Wick at home at 1pm.