Three Year 8 students from John Kyrle High School’s NSEA squad made their mark at the recent Allenshill Equestrian Centre showjumping event in Pershore.
Rosie Simpson, Jay Tolley, and Tilly Stoneham put their riding skills to the test and came out on top, qualifying for the Grassroots Regional Showjumping Championship later this year.
The 60cm team finished fifth, while Jay and Tilly both earned individual qualification with impressive placings.
Tilly further showcased her talent by coming third individually in the 70cm class.
Only the top six teams and individuals make it to the championship, so their achievement at the Worcestershire event is no small feat.
The team was also grateful to have the support of Chris Isles at Gloucester Cleaning Solutions Ltd, who sponsored the exercise rugs that kept their horses warm and comfortable while waiting for their classes.
Not only did the rugs serve their practical purpose, but they also made the JKHS squad stand out from the other schools.
A school spokesperson said: “This success has put JKHS on the map in the equestrian world, and the school community is proud of the trio’s achievements. We wish them the best of luck in the championship and hope to hear more of their triumphs in the future.