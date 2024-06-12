NIK Elsmore and Pauline Nash’s first trip to the Caribbean for a top motorsport event was a case of triumph over adversity with hard work and determination, writes Paul Willetts.
There were a catalogue of firsts for Pauline in Rally Barbados: first International rally, first time making the all-important pace notes, stages in full darkness and International timing.
This was also Elsmore's first asphalt event since 2009.
Disaster struck on the Thursday when bedding in some tyres ahead of Sunday's King of the Hill when a rattle arose suspicion that all was not well with the Mitsubishi Evo 9’s engine.
It was traced to a broken gudgeon pin on cylinder four, something that's incredibly rare.
With not even starting the event out out the question, it was decided to strip the engine and find some parts.
With new replacements not available until the Monday, they had little option but to withdraw from Sunday’s event.
The job to rebuild the motor fell to Dan Jury and Justin "Buster"Taylor and by Wednesday evening the job was complete – in temperatures of 34 degrees, so Nik,s dad Graham ran the engine in on Thursday doing around 70kms at 3000 rpm, and a data check Friday morning confirmed everything was good to go.
Attention turned to the gruelling CIBC-backed event 21 special stages totalling some 130kms awaited the crews with high temperatures and tropical storms leaving roads like rivers was the order of the weekend leaving tyre choice a lottery.
Friday’s short opening leg saw three tests in full darkness, two of which was in the the twisty Bushy Park race circuit with the other 7km test out in the lanes around the circuit
Friday's leg was about just getting into the groove making sure everything was working and that included the crew.
Saturday’s nine tests took crews to the Central and Eastern side of the island with wide fast roads mixed with some narrow sections.
Apart from a half spin they had a trouble-free day ending up 23rd overall and third in class M4.
Sunday’s final leg offered a further eight tests in the north of the island with roads far more demanding.
Class leader Mark Thompson in his Evo 9 was an early retirement on Sunday morning,but the duo ticked off the stages again the tropical storms caught out many crews but eventually they arrived at the finish at Bushy Park 19th overall second in class, a remarkable result and one that was truly well deserved.
A delighted Elsmore said: “Considering the stress we had last week I never thought I’d be here now and I'm very pleased with the top 20 finish.
“It's been a really tough challenge,Pauline has done a fantastic job under pressure, the team as been brilliant in every way especially Dan and Buster,t hanks to all those other people who helped us here,its been some adventure I can tell you." Said a delighted Nik Elsmore.
For Pauline the hard work and the many hours of preparation paid dividends in the end.
“It's been amazing a fabulous place to go rallying ,a huge thanks to all our team and sponsors to everyone who helped us, Dan and Justin worked there backsides off ably assisted by Graham to get us to the start.”
The team would like to thank there sponsors CDS Taxis, Calico Interiors and Building, MJ Electrical,Health Care 21,Dean Joinery,Bells Club, Galavant Campers and White Hart Coleford and Dan,Buster,Graham Bri Aimee and Jo.