LYDNEY made the trip over the bridge to visit Hawkesbury Upton for the first ever fixture between the two sides, Phil Lewis reports.
In salubrious surroundings, Lydney won the toss and elected to bowl.
Hawkesbury have been high scorers in the season to date and Lydney would have to bowl and field well to keep the score down on a fast outfield.
Hawkesbury started the innings well, scoring freely before Callum Miller dismissed Westwood for 10. Two more wickets quickly followed courtesy of Miller again and Ellis Boughton, leaving the hosts on 69-3.
Opening batter Scott Bailey was the mainstay, as he passed his 50 but he regularly lost partners at the other end as Hawkesbury were eventually restricted to 182-8 off 45 overs. Bailey making 84.
Wickets were shared around with Callum Miller taking 3-42 and Boughton 2-36.
Tom Legge and Dan Brown opened the batting for Lydney and put on 37 before four quick wickets fell, leaving them on 67-4.
A partnership was needed to steady the innings and this was duly supplied by Ross Lindsay and Alex Gooding.
They put on 76 before Lindsay was out for 49. Dan Edmunds then hit a vital 19 as Lydney reached the target with 11 balls to spare.
Gooding was not out on 53 and Lydney are now third in Division One.
Lydney’s second team put in a commanding performance against Oldlands as they maintained their impressive start to the season with an eight-wicket win.
Oldlands batted first in the County League Division Five game with Josh Slee taking the first wicket early on.
Nick Grove and Brad Thomas then put on a good partnership but once the they were dismissed for 67 and 29 respectively, no other batter apart from Jacob Waite (12) hit double figures. Oldlands posting 169-8 off 40 overs.
James Legge was the pick of the bowlers, his off spin taking 4-27 in eight overs. Riley Scriven with good figures of 2-25 off five.
Lydney made short work of the target, punishing the bowling as they reached 175-2 off only 19.3 overs.
James Bishop hit 41 to continue has good form but the star of the show was Jordan Stone who hit 107 not out. Stone showing his class even hit the winning runs with a six over square leg.
Lydney’s third XI travelled to Ashleworth and came back with the victory in an impressive team display in Division Two West of the Cheltenham, Gloucester and Forest League.
Woodpeckers batted first and lost two early wickets, J P Ward and Ferdy Maguire with the wickets.
All bowlers and fielders played well as Woodpeckers struggled to set an imposing total, managing to post 134-4 off their allotted 40 overs.
Ferdy Maguire 2-22 (7), Amash Nadeem 2-15 (7) picking up a couple each with JP Ward and Rich Turner one apiece along with a run out. Hugh Gibbs taking three catches. T Staten was the only batter to show resistance, stranded on 66 not out.
Lydney opened their innings with Brian Haddock and Hugh Gibbs, batting solidly as they built towards the target of 135. Haddock was first out for 20. Gibbs passed his half century before being dismissed for 69, a powerful innings with plenty of boundaries.
Ryan Imm (12 not out) and Tony Heskith (10 not out) then saw Lydney home to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.
The under 13s made the short trip up the A48 to Westbury for the first time this season.
Lydney captain George Green decided to bat first and was the first to go, for three.
His opening partner, Noah Morse, made 20 before being out by a fine catch in the covers. Ewan Davis supported him well with a knock of 17 not out.
A mix-up at the striker’s end saw Martha Aldridge go for nine runs Oscar and Ewan both finished not out.
Lydney finishing the innings with a respectable 139-3 off their 20 overs.
Felix Lane and Ava Worgan opening the bowling for Lydney. Things couldn’t have started better for Lane with a wicket maiden and Ava clean bowling the other opener. The opening pair finishing with figures of two for 12 off their four.
Two under 11s, Henry Aldridge and Archie Worgan, made their debut for the Under 13s and they kept Westbury in trouble. At the end of their spells Westbury were 38 for 3.
Sophie Ball and Martha Aldridge kept the pressure with some fine bowling despite not taking any wickets. Sophie finishing with figures of 0-23 off three, not bad for another under 11 making their debut.
Oscar Higginson-Warren took two wickets in two balls removing both Williamson and Hyett and was on a hat trick and finished with figures of 2 for 2 off just 2 overs. Captain Green helped finish off the overs and trapped Lenard LBW for 15 aided nicely by Ewan finishing with 0-10, as Westbury ended on 103-6.