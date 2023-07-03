LYDNEY bounced back from their heavy defeat last week with an impressive victory over top-of the-table Rockhampton, writes Phil Lewis.
After Rockhampton won the toss and elected to bat, Harry Collins and Rowan Cartlidge batted solidly with Lydney’s opening bowlers struggling to make any inroads.
Lydney skipper Gooding then made a key bowling change bringing on Jordan Stone who proceeded to bowl an excellent spell.
Stone removed the opening batters and then took a sharp return catch as he ended on 3-29 off nine overs.
This held Rockhampton back who initially were looking like attaining an imposing score.
Lydney continued to bowl tightly and field well as they prevented the run rate from getting out of control.
Cartlidge and Twemlow both scored 42 but no batsman could accelerate through their innings with Lydney applying pressure.
Rockhampton eventually made 179-6 off 45 overs with O’Connell, Miller and Howells taking a wicket apiece.
O’Connell and Dafydd Nicholas also took a catch each
With a modest total to chase, it was important that Lydney took their time but any sense of comfort in the reply was quickly dashed as Lydney fell to 8-3, with Batcock, Nelmes and Nicholas falling cheaply.
Rockhampton’s tails were up as Dan Brown came to the crease with Gooding.
Gooding went next for 17 and Lydney were on 58-4.
There was no sense of panic from Brown as he batted cooly and calmy, well accompanied by Jordan Stone who made 29 before being trapped lbw for 106-5.
Nerves started to set in as Ross Lindsay (13) and Jack O’Connell (22) were dismissed, O’Connell caught superbly one handed. Once again, the momentum shifting with Lydney now 168-8.
Brown brought up his 50 as Lydney crept towards the target.
Ross Howells came in at nine and showed great determination in seeing off the returning Rockhampton opening bowlers and he hit the winning runs with a four, Brown finishing on 61 not out for a two-wicket victory and only a second defeat this season for the leaders.
In Division Five, Lydney’s seconds came out on top in a low scoring contest at Birdlip & Brimpsfield.
Lydney bowled superbly with Ellis Boughton and Jamie Blake the chief tormentors, ending with figures of 3-19 and 3-12 off eight overs respectively. Josh Slee, Dave Kear and James Bishop each getting a wicket.
Bishop was determined to deny Birdlip any foothold hitting a quickfire 21. However wickets fell at regular intervals to make it a nervy chase.
Despite wickets falling, everyone contributed to chase down the target of 97. Lydney eventually saw the game home with 10 overs to spare. Charlie Bendall not out on 24.
The day belonged to stalwart Adrian Knox as Lydney III won handsomely on the James Legge Oval against Westbury in the CGF League.
Lydney set an imposing 297-6, Knox hitting 202, with good support from Max Turner (28), Ashley Reay (12) and Ferdy Maguire (10*).
It was always going to be a tough challenge for Westbury to chase down the total, but they batted out their allocation of overs as they scored 159-8. Skipper Chris Wayman hitting 59* in a valiant effort.
The wickets were spread around the Lydney bowlers, Frankie Gooding and Rich Turner taking two wickets each.