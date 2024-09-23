LYDNEY Town keeper Tom Way made a crucial shoot-out save to give his side what had looked like a very unlikely FA Vase win 45 minutes earlier.
Town – manageress after sacking boss Danny Elliott following a 7-0 midweek pasting at Pershore – were 2-0 down at the break to Western League visitors Oldland Abbotonians.
But second-half goals from former Broadwell players Dan Brain and Kristian Burnard handed the Hellenic League Premier strugglers a lifeline.
The side put together interim managers Rich Thomas and club captain Jordi Sheen made a tentative start and were two down inside 15 minutes after Brain was sin-binned for dissent.
Lydney began the second period in much better fashion but were still finding it difficult to break the Oldland defence.
With time running out, the home side changed things sending on Sam Elliott, Tyler Blount, Arron Jenkins and Liam Sheppard.
Brain made amends for his first half transgression when he headed home superbly at the back post with five minutes left.
A minute later he put a good chance over the top and as the game drifted into added time, Declan Morley-Lyne hurled a long throw into the box where Man of the Match Kristian Burnard climbed highest to head home and send the tie into a penalty shootout.
Lydney keeper Tom Way proved to be the hero, after successful kicks from Pinchard, Morley-Lyne, and Frankie Johnson, keeper Way then saved Oldlands third kick.
Oldlands were back back on level terms when Lydney’s fourth kick was turned onto the post.
Way then made it 4-3 with a powerful shot and the game was won when the Oldland skipper ballooned his effort over the bar.
Frankie Johnson, who had the skipper’s armband for the game, said: “We’ve got Sheeno and Rich as interim managers at the moment and they just asked us to stay in the game, stay disciplined, believe in ourselves.
“They said go out, believe in yourselves, get one the crowd are behind you and to be fair that’s what we did.
The club issued a statement about the departure of manager Elliott and is now advertising for a replacement.
The statement said: “We thank Danny for his efforts whilst at the helm and wish him all the best for the future.
“An announcement will be made in due course and the search for a replacement formalised.
“After showing some early promise with a clutch of new signings at the start of the season, Lydney seemed to push the self destruct button in some games.
“Looking back, the opening day defeat to Hereford Pegasus could have ended all square but for missed chances. We drew 2-2 in a tight local derby match against Tuffley Rovers, in which we were winning twice, then earned a creditable point with a 0-0 draw at Worcester Raiders.
“Throw in a 5-1 demolition of Thornbury Town in the FA Cup, and things were not looking that bad. Unfortunately, a 7-0 thumping at Hartpury began a horrible sequence of results.
“A 4-0 exit of the FA Cup at Bishops Cleeve was quickly followed by a humiliating 10-1 league defeat at Slimbridge. Three close encounters all ended in defeat against Westfields 0-2, Sporting Inkberrow 1-0 and then 2-1 at Roman Glass.
“Once again our demons came back to haunt us when we shipped yet another seven goals at Pershore. The Club had seen enough and the call was made.
“We are now welcoming applications for the role of first team manager and would encourage all those interested to apply at [email protected]"
Visit www.theforester.co.uk for video of the penalties.