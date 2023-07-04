BRAD Ryder took three wickets and followed up with a knock of 101 as Newent beat Rockhampton Seconds by eight wickets.
The Forest side elected to field but Rockhampton got off to a strong start with their openers piling on 139 runs.
Spinner Simon Clark got both wickets, bowling Matt Peach for 72 and skipper Mark Beale for 67.
Neil Roche took a catch off the bowling of Adam Curtis to dismiss James Dryden for 27.
Clark’s third wicket of the day was Jack Warren who was caught by Jack Cowles for a duck.
Cowles also claimed two wickets, catching Henry Weston lbw for a duck and seeing off Chris Pearce who was caught by Roche for four.
The first of Ryder’s wickets Matthew Belbin who was bowled for 14 followed by Charlie Groves who was caught by Richard Howell for one and Jordan Harding, bowled for a duck.
The other wicket went to Paddy Thompson who ran out Henry Low for a duck.
There was a stumble in Newent’s response as opener Richard Henry went for nine but at the other end Paddy Thompson made 46 before being stumped.
Ryder and Richard Howell saw the Foresters home with three overs to spare.
Howell made 36 in support of Ryder’s 101.