Monmouth Rugby Club, who are enjoying their 150th season, are the recipients of a much sought-after award from the world’s leading rugby union magazine.
Rugby World has bestowed the accolade of ‘Club of the Month’ in their new edition.
It comes hot on the heels of an excellent couple of weeks for the Division 1 East Club, who hosted a hugely successful concert two weeks ago and then the players responded with an excellent, five-try bonus-point win away at Risca.
In the article the Monmouth coaches are credited with employing a free-running style with their young charges, who will look forward to the harder, faster pitches that hopefully await the run in to the end of the season.
Club spokesperson Gareth Roberts said: “It’s further fantastic recognition for all the people associated with the club and another wonderful memory in an increasingly memorable year.”
Friday night’s trip to play Blaenavon in WRU One East – 73-10 losers to runaway league leaders Newbridge the previous weekend – was unfortunately postponed at the hosts’ request, with 10th-placed Monmouth now next in action at home to mid-table Nelson a week on Saturday (March 25).
The only game in the division at the weekend saw the top two go head to head, with Newbridge dominating hosts Brynmawr 29-5.
Usk RFC remembered former coach Alan Davies with a minute’s silence at their Llanbadoc ground before beating Blaina 41-10 to move into the third promotion position in East Three.
They are now level on points with second-placed Garndiffiath with the two meeting at the latter’s ground this Friday (March 17), kick-off 7.30pm.
Usk RFC posted of their former coach: “Many will already have heard about the sad passing of ex-player and coach Alan Davies... He had two stints as the Usk RFC coach. First in the 90s, arranging tours to America and Hong Kong, then returning to bring cup success and perhaps more importantly, coaching the team to promotion for the first time in recent history in 2016.
“A very popular man known as a character off the field and for his charisma and pre-game team talks as a coach.
“One Usk RFC member perfectly summed it up by saying; ‘Simple and honest and behind a harsh exterior he cared more for every player who wore an Usk jersey than many will realise. I’ll certainly miss him’.
“The family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and the wonderful memories that they have shared.
“There will be a service for Alan at Gwent Crematorium Croesyceiliog on Tuesday, April 11, at 11.30am followed by refreshments at The Castle Inn Usk.
“All those wishing to celebrate Alan’s life will be warmly welcomed. Family flowers only, with donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK.”
Chepstow also have promotion in their sights from East Four, after going second with a 49-11 home win over Bedwellty on Saturday.
They play the reverse fixture this Friday, kick-off 7.30pm.
In another game at the weekend, Caldicot beat visitors Pill Harriers 33-22 in East Two, and leapfrogged their visitors to go sixth.