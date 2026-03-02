Mark Graham won Division One of the February yellow tee medal as the Forest Hills Seniors enjoyed the better weather, writes Geoff Norris.
His one under nett 71 was one better than Mark Barnard. Simon Ruffley was third.
The lowest scores were in Division Two as Phill Manns kept up his good run with 82-17-65.
Roger Hall was two shots adrift with 67 and Adrian Vines third with 71.
Michael Simmonds won Division Three with a nett 71.
Martin Shipley was second with 76 and Barry Klein third.
The first Saturday Stableford on a full course in recent weeks saw Division One won by Jacques Macinnes with a level par 36.
Jacob Turner was second with 35, on countback from Ryan McDonald with Andy Roberts fourth.
Michael Simmonds won Division Two with a five under 42 points, the top score of the day.
Phil Manns was second with 37, Adrian Vines third with a level par 36 and Steve White fourth.
There were 33 pairs for the latest round of the winter league.
The winners of the Pinehurst Chapman competition, in which both team members tee off and play each other’s ball before deciding which ball to finish the with.
Ashley James and Tom Knight won with a six under nett 66. Kev Burford and Stuart Smith were second on 68 with Steve Hammond and Mark Wood third with 69 on countback from Jaques Malan and David Matthews.
Fraser Freeman-Jones and James Prior, with Mark Graham and Rowland Joyce finished fifth.
The Seniors played a team stableford off yellow tees using the ladies’ indexes.
Andy Shenton, Alex Harvey and Phil Manns needed countback to beat Adrian Vines, Bob Gibson and Phil Gwynne after registering a two under par 74.
Richard Keeble, Mike Butcher and Steve Keepax were third on 73.
