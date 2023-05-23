A MAGNIFICENT seven Monross Tralblazers (left) took part in the Ras y Gader-Cadair Idris Race on Saturday (May 20), a classic up and down mountain test.
The arduous 10-mile route included 3,000ft of elevation in the first five miles alone, and the terrain boasted loose rocks, open fell and rooted woodland!
If that wasn’t enough, this year the runners had to contend with the 26°C sunshine as well!
Gavin Jones was first Trailbazer home in the 284-strong field, finishing 57th in 1.57.
Barry Davies came home 72nd in 2.01, before running a further 20 mountain miles on Sunday!
Sam Harness placed 87th in 2.05, with Andrew Stephens 118th in 2.11, Martin Woodhead 131st in 2.14, Grant White 175th in 2.24 and Vanessa Ward 239th in 2.45.
The previous Tuesday saw club mate Sophie Williams take part in the Llanfrynach 4, part of a 3-4-5 Mile road race series, held over a rural undulating road course hosted Brecon Athletic Club.
Sophie completed the course in 31mins 53secs in her first race since the London Marathon.
Also on Saturday, Alice Taylor and a work colleague (right) took part in the Endurance Life “Classic Quarter” relay from Lizard Point to Lands End.
They came ninth in the mixed pair category and 15th overall in a time of 8 hours 35 minutes.
The legs were about 22 miles each, the entire distance was 44 miles.